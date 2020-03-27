The victim was identified as Lagioria Marquita Brinkley, 36, of Southeast Washington. She had been shot in the head shortly before 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An arrest affidavit says Carthens denied to police that he shot anyone but also told detectives that Brinkley was not an intended target. Police said they do not know if Brinkley was mistaken for someone else.
Carthens’s attorney did not respond to a call for comment.
Also on Thursday, police said they arrested Khamari Perkins, 19, of Southeast Washington, in the March 16 killing of a man in Northwest Washington.
Perkins was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Naseem Simpson, 18, about 3:15 p.m. outside Trinity Towers apartments in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW.
Police said Simpson was targeted while standing on the street by a man who was seen on surveillance video getting out of a rear passenger seat of a vehicle. Witnesses told police the shooting was apparently because of a dispute over a woman.
Perkins’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
— Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Husband arrested in killing of wife
A Maryland man was arrested in the killing of his wife after leading investigators to her body in a creek bed near their home.
Thomas Anthony Lehan, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Katie Lehan, 34, after he told investigators where she was buried, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Multiple county and state teams had been searching for Katie Lehan since her disappearance on Sunday. Thomas Lehan became a suspect after investigators found inconsistencies in his statements and more evidence was discovered in a search of their home, deputies said.
Thomas Lehan then told them where to find the body, they said.
— Associated Press