“This case is being considered a justified homicide,” Bilal said.

Police said the suspected shooter was questioned by detectives but has not been charged. Police declined to comment on why they believe the shooting might be justified, citing the ongoing investigation.

A police report says the victim had a small amount of marijuana, $700 in cash, bank cards, Apple iPhone ear buds and a surgical mask.

— Peter Hermann

Man fatally shot in front of NW carryout

A man was fatally shot Wednesday on New York Avenue in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said the incident occurred about 1 p.m. in front of a carryout in the 200 block of New York Avenue NW.

Police did not release the victim’s identity, pending notification of relatives.



Two other people were shot in the District later Wednesday.

In one case, a man was shot at about 4:10 p.m. near 19th and I streets in the Carver-Langston area, police said. Police said the man was unconscious at the scene, and homicide detectives had been assigned to the case.

— Peter Hermann

Man charged in January slaying

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the January fatal shooting of a man in the Carver-Langston neighborhood of Northeast Washington.

Knico Wheaton, 23, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police charged Wheaton with killing Tavon Cox, 41, who lived in Baltimore County.

Cox was inside a vehicle when he was shot on Jan. 11 in the 700 block of 24th Street NE. He died at a hospital on Jan. 12.

A police report listed drugs as a possible factor in the shooting. The report says that before he died, Cox told police that he was involved in a transaction with two people through the front driver’s side window and that one of the people “pulled out a pistol and shot him in the head.”

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Woman dies after being shot in vehicle

A woman died after being shot Monday in Laurel, police in Prince George’s County said.

Briah Jackson, 24, of Laurel, was shot while sitting in a car in the 8200 block of Gorman Avenue, police said. A man was also shot. The two arrived at a hospital on their own, and police were called there. Jackson died Tuesday, police said.

