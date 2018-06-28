THE DISTRICT

Police release video of man in sex assault

D.C. police have released a video of a man who sexually assaulted a woman as she walked along New Hampshire Avenue this month in the West End.

The incident occurred about 8 a.m. June 13 in Northwest Washington, roughly between Dupont and Washington circles. Police said the man came up from behind her and touched her in an inappropriate place.

The video shows a man in a blue shirt and blue jeans, wearing a baseball cap, walking briskly behind the woman. He is holding what appears to be a phone in his right hand.

He is described as white, 35 to 40 years old and standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is lean and had facial hair. He also may have a tattoo on his left arm.

Man fatally stabbed

in Southeast D.C.

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, along a commercial strip between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue.

Police said the stabbing occurred during a dispute with two men. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man is charged with

stealing credit cards

A man from Montgomery County, Md., was arrested this week after D.C. police said he stole credit cards from office buildings and a church in Northwest Washington.

The incidents started in August 2017 and ended in April, police said. On Tuesday, police arrested Nakym Jon Sheffield, 39, of Germantown, Md.

He was charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of credit card fraud.

Police said the first charges stem from an Aug. 9, 2017, burglary of St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in the 4700 block of Whitehaven Parkway NW. Police said Sheffield took money and credit cards from a purse and used the cards to make purchases.

On March 26, police said, Sheffield entered a building in the 1200 block of 18th Street NW and took credit cards. Charges were made on the cards, police said.

Authorities said Sheffield took credit cards from a purse while inside a business in the 2200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW in Georgetown on March 29. The final incident occurred April 13, when police said he took a credit card from an office in the 1400 block of M Street NW.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

3 people killed after

vehicle hits an animal

Three people who pulled over after their vehicle struck an animal in Virginia on Wednesday night were struck and killed by another car, officials said.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to a crash with three fatalities at southbound Route 288 in Goochland County, northwest of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The three people were standing outside a four-door sedan that the driver had pulled over in the left lane and shoulder after being involved in an animal crash, the statement said. The three people were then struck by an Audi SUV, the statement said.

The three people died at the scene, police said, and their names were withheld pending notification of their families.

The driver of the Audi declined medical attention, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer