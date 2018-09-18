MARYLAND

Police investigating death as a homicide

Police are investigating the death of a man shot two weeks earlier as a homicide.

Anthony Burress, 50, of District Heights was shot at 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive in Suitland, Prince George’s County police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and then released Sept. 12. He returned two days later, however, and died, police said.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner determined that Burress died of complications related to the shooting, police said, and that his death was a homicide.

Police said they do not think Burress’s shooting was random, and detectives are working to find a suspect and determine a motive.

— Lynh Bui

Officer who shot suspect is identified

Authorities have identified the police officer who fatally shot a man in an incident Monday in Prince George’s County that police say began with a struggle in which the man pulled a gun after stealing license plates from cars.

Police identified the officer who shot José Alvarez, 23, of Woodbridge, Va., as Cpl. Joseph Keifline, a 10-year veteran of the department.

Officials said Keifline is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation, which is the department’s standard procedure. The Prince George’s state’s attorney’s office reviews all officer-involved shootings in the county and will investigate this one, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive in Temple Hills. A person called police to report that a man was stealing items from a car.

A police officer called for backup, and when other officers arrived, they went into an apartment building and found the suspect hiding in a laundry room behind a machine, officials said.

Police said they ordered him to surrender but that a struggle began. Police used a stun gun on the man, but it had no effect, according to authorities.

The man pulled out a handgun from his waistband as the struggle continued, police said. One officer managed to “get his hand on the suspect’s gun,” officials said, and tried “to prevent the suspect from pointing the gun at officers.”

Police said the man then fired twice, and the officer who earlier deployed his stun gun returned fire, striking the gunman with a single shot, authorities said. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Floreen accused of violating election law

A Gaithersburg resident has filed a complaint with the state elections board, alleging a candidate for Montgomery County executive violated campaign finance laws when her campaign committee accepted multiple corporate donations from entities sharing the same addresses.

In the complaint, Kenneth Myers alleges Nancy Floreen, who is making an independent bid for the county’s top office, “has accepted multiple contributions from entities that are likely affiliated as a matter of law, greatly exceeding the permissible contribution limits.”

The complaint was filed with Jared DeMarinis, the state board’s director of candidacy and campaign finance. DeMarinis did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Floreen disputed the allegations.

“To my knowledge, we are in full compliance with the law,” she said.

— Jennifer Barrios