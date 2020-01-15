All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Highway officials said motorists who travel through the area should be prepared for reduced speeds.

— Katherine Shaver

Body of missing man found in Oxon Hill

A Washington man reported missing Sunday was found fatally shot in Oxon Hill, Prince George’s County police said.

Marcus Shabazz, 25, was shot multiple times, according to police. His body was left in a wooded area off Iverson Street just over the Maryland border from the District.

Police are asking for information about Shabazz’s death as they work to determine a suspect and motive.

He was last seen alive about 2 a.m. Jan. 12 on Elvans Road SE in the Barry Farm neighborhood, about four miles from where his body was found.

— Rachel Weiner

Medical examiner to probe stadium death

The Baltimore medical examiner’s office has opened an investigation into the death of a Baltimore Ravens fan who slipped and fell on steps inside M&T Bank Stadium during Saturday’s divisional playoff game, an agency spokesman said.

Examiners are looking into circumstances of the incident and have conducted toxicology tests, although the results aren’t expected for several months, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Mike Kahler, 30, stumbled on the steps going toward his seat in the stadium’s upper deck during the game between the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, a Ravens representative said.

Officials initially reported that a fan had collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck. When medical personnel arrived they were unable to revive him.

Information about Kahler’s fall has been sparse, and local law enforcement agencies say they aren’t part of efforts to find out what happened.

— Baltimore Sun

Man sentenced in attack on pregnant girlfriend

A Baltimore man convicted of assaulting his 7-months-pregnant girlfriend, killing the fetus in the process, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Rodney Harris, 27, was sentenced for first-degree assault and involuntary manslaughter Tuesday, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was found guilty of breaking the woman’s jaw and kicking her stomach for hours, causing the stillborn birth of the child she was carrying, Marilyn Mosby’s office said.

Harris assaulted his girlfriend for 12 hours after an argument in April 2018, the prosecutor’s office wrote. The victim also suffered cuts and bruises all over her body. Investigators found the woman at a hospital with severe injuries and Harris with cuts on his knuckles, the prosecutor’s office said.

The child was delivered stillborn and a medical examiner determined the child “was viable” and that the death resulted from the “violent assault to the victim and her stomach,” the office wrote.