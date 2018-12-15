MARYLAND

Pr. George's detectives probe Lanham death

Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning with trauma to his upper body in Lanham, Md.

Police were called around 5:55 a.m. to the 6800 block of Trexler Road in Lanham, where the unidentified man’s body was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details were available.

— Keith Alexander

VIRGINIA

Pilot dies in crash of single-engine plane

Authorities say a Virginia man has died in the crash of a single-engine plane.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said in an email that the crash occurred early Friday in Spotsylvania County.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the plane had taken off from Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg when it banked to the left and was caught by the wind, forcing it to the ground.

Authorities said pilot Leonardo Ospina Villada of Occoquan, Va., died at Mary Washington Hospital. He was the only person in the plane.

In addition to state police, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

— Associated Press