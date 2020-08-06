The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended Newcomer without pay, authorities said.

Interim police chief Hector Velez called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and launched an internal investigation into the officer’s alleged actions.

Newcomer, who is a corporal assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, was not on duty when the assault occurred, police said. He has been with Prince George’s police since 2013, according to an agency news release.

Newcomer’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment

— Emily Davies

and Katie Mettler

VIRGINIA

Guilty plea in threat against Black church

A 63-year-old North Carolina man faces a maximum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a threat over the phone to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach, officials said.

Prosecutors said John M. Bareswill called a Virginia Beach church that has a mostly Black congregation on June 7. During the call, he made “racially derogatory remarks, and threatened to set the church on fire,” according to court documents and a statement from the Justice Department.

The call came several days after one of the church’s leaders had participated in a “public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration” for George Floyd, prosecutors said. Floyd was killed while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Bareswill pleaded guilty to “criminal information charging a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building,” according to the statement.

Officials said “actual sentences for federal crimes” are often less than the maximum penalties. A federal-district court judge will decide the sentence. Bareswill is scheduled to be sentenced in November.