Ahmad was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she later died, police said. She was 28 weeks pregnant, and doctors delivered the baby, who is in critical condition, police said. No one else was injured in the incident.

AD

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, police said. They are working to determine if someone in the house might have been targeted. Police reported that several unrelated people reside in the residence.

AD

— Baltimore Sun

Police say spy plane helped in arrest

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced this week that investigators have so far cleared two cases — a homicide and a nonfatal shooting — with the help of the surveillance plane program launched in May.

But when pressed for details about those cases, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the program has led police to one homicide arrest and to a person of interest in a shooting case.

AD

The Baltimore police declined to provide any details on the cases, including the identity of the homicide suspect, saying investigations were ongoing.

The program has faced extensive criticism, in part because the city launched a similar project in 2016 with no public disclosure.

Critics, including several City Council members, questioned the efficacy of the current program, which they say infringes on people’s privacy.

AD

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Assault-style rifle found near Lee statue

Richmond police said they are investigating after an assault-style rifle and ammunition were recovered near a statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that police responded late Thursday night after someone told authorities shots had been fired into their vehicle following an altercation near a traffic circle.

In a news release Friday, police also said they received reports of random gunfire in the area of the monument.

One of the callers told officers that a glass door of their home had been shattered.

Police say they searched the area and found a rifle and four magazines. Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.