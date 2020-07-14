On June 17, officers responded to Thompson’s home for a welfare check and found the baby, Majesty Thompson, unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Prince George’s police do not anticipate making additional arrests, spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said.

AD

Online records did not list an attorney for Thompson.

— Emily Davies

Search on for drivers who fled fatal crash

Detectives investigating a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County that left a man dead last month have determined that a total of three vehicles struck the pedestrian, police said Monday.

AD

Prince George’s police said previously that Howard Rich, 41, of Clinton, was struck by two vehicles at around 10:50 p.m. on June 27. The first driver, who authorities said hit Rich in the northbound lane of Allentown Road, remained at the scene. But the driver of a second vehicle, a white or gold SUV, did not stop after hitting Rich, police said.

Authorities now say that a third vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, also struck Rich and left the scene. Detectives are working to find the vehicles and identify the drivers. The SUV might be a Chevrolet with minor damage to the “lower corner of the front bumper,” police said. The sedan, possibly a Toyota, may have been damaged on the undercarriage and front bumper.

AD

— Katie Mettler

VIRGINIA

Gun background check law largely upheld

A Virginia judge on Tuesday largely upheld a new state law that expands background checks to all gun purchases, following a challenge by gun rights groups that argued the requirement was unconstitutional.

AD

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts ruled that the act was “facially valid” and “facially constitutional,” but issued a narrow injunction blocking the law from applying to gun purchases made by 18- to 20-year-olds.

Yeatts found the law was unconstitutional for this subset of purchasers because federal law does not allow a federally licensed firearms dealer to sell handguns to or run a background check on someone under 21.

AD

The new law, which took effect on July 1, closed a loophole in state law that allowed the private sales of firearms, including those made at gun shows, to take place without criminal background checks. Licensed dealers are required to perform such checks.

The Gun Owners of America, Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners Foundation and three individuals filed a suit in late June, seeking to block the law from going into effect.

AD

One of the individuals named in the lawsuit wanted to sell guns to the other two after July 1, but the buyers didn’t want to have to pay a fee of about $17 to get a federal background check under the law, according to the suit.

An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately return a call for comment.