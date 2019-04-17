MARYLAND

Officer accidentally shoots, injures self

A Prince George’s County police officer accidentally shot himself in the arm early Wednesday, the department said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the officer’s home in Clinton, Prince George’s police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said. Police were called to the 5000 block of Abilene Drive after an officer reported accidentally shooting himself, she said.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Internal affairs is investigating, Cotterman said.

— Lynh Bui

Third measles patient confirmed in state

Maryland health officials confirmed Wednesday that a third person contracted measles in the Pikes­ville area this month.

The latest person to contract the disease is not connected to the previous two patients who had “household contact” with their cases, health officials said.

Because of health privacy laws, officials did not release any information about the patients.

State health officials said they are notifying people who may have been exposed.

Measles is a viral infection that is easily spread to unvaccinated people through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth, according to state health officials.

— Clarence Williams

Man arrested in Suitland fatal shooting

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man found dead in a car in Suitland, authorities said.

Malik Edouard, 20, of Temple Hills, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Kevin Givens, 23, of Southeast Washington, Prince George’s County police said.

Givens was found dead in a car around 6:50 p.m. on April 10 in the 3200 block of Ryan Drive after officers were called to the area over a suspicious vehicle, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Man charged in December death

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in December, officials said.

Donnell Cato, 23, of Temple Hills, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brian Crayton Jr., 25, of Waldorf, Prince George’s County police said.

Crayton was found dead about 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane in Temple Hills.

An ongoing dispute among acquaintances preceded the shooting, police said.

Cato is in custody in the District and will be extradited to Prince George’s.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Music teacher charged with sexual abuse

A prominent Annandale music teacher has been charged with sexually abusing two former students following an investigation that lasted nearly a year, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

Jeffrey Cummins, 56, is facing eight counts of indecent liberties by a custodian, police said. He was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Tuesday after returning to the United States from a trip abroad.

Cummins has spent more than three decades teaching students, according to a biography on his website. He is the founder and director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling group for school-age children. He also owns two Huntington Learning Centers in Tysons and Springfield, police said.

In addition, Cummins has taught at schools in Northern Virginia and given private lessons at his home, according to police and his website.

— Justin Jouvenal

