Police: Teen fatally shot in marijuana deal

A 16-year-old was fatally shot in what police said was an encounter that involved selling marijuana to another teen in Prince William County.

The incident unfolded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police said the victim was going to sell marijuana to another youth in that area. When the two met, “a struggle ensued, and the victim was shot,” they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police. Officials said the suspect, another 16-year-old, was arrested Thursday at his home. He’s charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said. He’s being held at the juvenile detention center.

The victim’s name was not released because of a Virginia law that prohibits the release of juveniles’ identities in crimes.

Hearing delayed in triple slaying case

Authorities in Virginia have rescheduled a competency hearing for a man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that Matthew Bernard, 19, was set to have his competency review and determination hearing on Wednesday. It would have helped authorities decide whether Bernard understands the first-degree murder charges against him.

The hearing was rescheduled for May so that Bernard could seek further review of treatment. Defense attorney James C. Martin had filed a motion last year for Bernard to get a competence and sanity evaluation.

Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, as well as her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard, in late August.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits in Alabama. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Metro closes 2 stations near Tidal Basin

Metro Transit police closed two rail stations Thursday evening to discourage crowds from filling Metro cars and gathering in groups to view the blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in the District.

The Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations will remain closed “until further notice to prevent Cherry Blossom trips,” the transit police said in a tweet.

The order is meant to protect public health, as Metro seeks to limit riders on its transit vehicles to essential trips and save space for essential government workers, first responders and hospital personnel, Metro officials have said.

On Wednesday, the agency reduced service on both rail lines and bus routes for the second time this week, cutting peak-hour rail service and creating wait times of 15 minutes between trains on all lines. Metrobus shifted to a schedule similar to the reduced frequencies and routes it runs on Sundays.