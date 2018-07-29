MARYLAND

Rabid fox identified

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is looking to talk to anyone who came in contact with a rabid gray fox near Old Jessup Road and Route 175 in Jessup, Md., the department said Saturday.

The fox tested positive for rabies on Friday, according to the department. Rabies can be contracted from an infected animal’s bite or scratch, as well as saliva. Anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the fox may require treatment, the department said.

Those who came in contact with the fox should call the county health department at 410-222-7256. Anyone whose pets were bitten or scratched by a fox should call Anne Arundel County Animal Control at ­410-222-8900.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

Body found in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County police said Sunday they had no new information about a young man found dead Friday on the parking lot of an elementary school in Gaithersburg. No identification has been made, police said Saturday.

The body, described as that of a 15- to 20-year-old male, was found about 2:15 p.m. at South Lake Elementary School. Police described the person as a black male with a medium build and a high-top fade haircut. He wore black gym shorts with white and silver stripes and blue Nike Jordan sneakers. A gray T-shirt was found on the ground near him.

He had been seen by school staff walking on school property about noon Friday, police said, and school personnel had seen him previously playing basketball there.

Police said no obvious signs of any wound were found, and as of Saturday, foul play was not suspected. An autopsy is to be conducted. Police asked anyone with information to call their nonemergency number, 301-279-8000.

— Martin Weil, Clarence Williams