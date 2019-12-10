In the second incident, Metro suspended service on the line about 4:40 p.m. because of a track problem between Dupont Circle and Woodley Park. Trains began single-tracking about 30 minutes later, and full service was restored just before 6 p.m.

A Metro spokesman said the closure was related to a report of smoke or fire on the track.

It was the second consecutive day Metro suspended rail service in Washington for an extended period. On Monday, no trains serviced the Orange, Blue and Silver lines between the Foggy Bottom and McPherson Square stations for more than two hours after a person was fatally struck by a train at Farragut West. Metro officials said video showed the person intentionally entered the train’s path.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Woman, 81, is fatally struck by mail truck

An 81-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night in Montgomery County, police said.

The woman was struck about 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of University Boulevard in the Silver Spring area, Montgomery County police said.

An initial investigation found that a U.S. Postal Service mail truck was headed westbound on University Boulevard when it struck Rita Jo Sultan, of Silver Spring, who was trying to cross the road, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the mail truck stayed at the scene and was not hurt, according to police.

It was not immediately known if Sultan was in a crosswalk.

— Martin Weil and Dana Hedgpeth

Man, 26, is fatally shot near community center

A man was fatally shot Friday in the Landover area, Prince George’s County police said.

Oscar Alaniz-Gurdian, 26, of Landover was found about 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pinebrook Avenue, police said. The site is near the Kentland Community Center.

— Martin Weil

Lawsuit: State prisons ignore disabilities act

Six former inmates claim in a federal lawsuit that Maryland’s prison system fails to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The Baltimore Sun cited allegations in the lawsuit on Tuesday that included prison guards making a one-legged man walk into the showers with no support.

The case was filed in October in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The inmates allege a culture of noncompliance with the ADA and indifference by prison guards. The inmates are suing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and a number of prison officials.

The state attorney general’s office is defending the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services along with its employees. A spokeswoman declined to comment to the Sun, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

— Associated Press

