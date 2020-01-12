The Space Force, the sixth branch of the U.S. military, was created in December as part of a defense bill signed by President Trump. The force is designed to defend American interests in space, such as satellites used for GPS, communications and missile defense.

The Bible was donated by the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

— Katherine Shaver

MARYLAND

Girl airlifted after fall at Sugarloaf Mountain

A 10-year-old Maryland girl was airlifted off Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County on Sunday after she fell off rocks and suffered possible head, neck and back injuries, authorities said.

The girl was flown to Children’s National Hospital in the District in stable condition, said Mike Smallwood, chief of the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

About 2:15 p.m., the child fell at least 10 feet off rocks where she had been playing, Smallwood said, near where the Red and Green hiking trails intersect. A Maryland State Police helicopter lifted her off the mountain.

The mountain was “packed” on the unusually warm January afternoon, Smallwood said, and rocks were slippery from fallen leaves and recent rain.

— Katherine Shaver

Fan collapses, dies at Ravens-Titans game

A male fan collapsed in the upper deck of M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans playoff game Saturday night and died, the Ravens said Sunday.

“We can confirm there was an incident last night at the stadium where a fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck,” a Ravens spokesman said. “Medical personnel arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.”

The Ravens played the Titans on Saturday in Baltimore.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Route 7

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday near Winchester, state police said.

Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, was riding his bicycle on Route 7 when he was struck by a car that was also going east about 1:40 a.m., police said.

They said the driver appeared to have lost control of the car, which hit a guard rail and then struck the bicyclist from behind, near Route 991. The car then ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the police.

The driver fled on foot before law enforcement personnel arrived. Police said Smith was not wearing a helmet.

— Martin Weil

Ashburn man killed in Loudoun crash

A man who was killed after crashing his car early Saturday in Loudoun County has been identified by police as Phillip Heffelfilnger, 31, of Ashburn.

The wreck occurred about 5:10 a.m. near Harmony Church Road and Peale Lane, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was traveling eastbound on Harmony Church Road when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and ran into an oncoming car.