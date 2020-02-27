The church announced Thursday that after it finishes the renovations this summer, it will offer private tours for a week in September, then tours for anyone who wants to participate on most days in late September and throughout October.
When the landmark building is commissioned again as a temple Dec. 13, it will again close to outsiders.
When the Washington-area temple was built, it hosted a similar open house before its 1974 dedication. The church says more than 750,000 people visited during that one-month tour period.
— Julie Zauzmer
VIRGINIA
Elderly couple die
in Fauquier house fire
Two people died in a fire that tore through a home Wednesday night in Fauquier County, 50 miles west of Washington, authorities said.
The blaze broke out just before 11 p.m. on Dulins Ford Road just off Leeds Manor Road in the Orlean area.
The victims were identified as Richard Lee Thompson, 88, and Natalie Thompson, 83, a married couple who lived in the home.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor reported the fire to authorities.
The “cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this time,” officials said. It was not immediately known whether the home had working smoke alarms.
Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email that the home was a “total loss.” It was the county’s first fatal fire of the year.
— Dana Hedgpeth
and Justin Wm. Moyer