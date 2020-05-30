Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
Detectives are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
— Michelle Boorstein
VIRGINIA
Richmond tower down in scheduled implosion
A 21-story office tower in downtown Richmond was brought to the ground Saturday in a scheduled implosion.
The Dominion Energy Tower came down about 7 a.m. at its One James River Plaza location.
The building, which was completed in 1978, has been vacant since last fall when Dominion moved employees and operations out of that building and into a new 20-floor office tower on East Canal Street in Richmond. That 960,000-square-foot building houses more than 1,200 employees.
A company spokesman said Dominion hasn’t made a decision on whether to build another tower. Plans had called for a second building to have 17 floors with a skybridge connecting it to the tower that Dominion just completed.
— Associated Press