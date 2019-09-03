MARYLAND

Man accused of rape in Montgomery County

A ride-share driver was charged with rape in Montgomery County after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and refusing to let her leave his car, officials said Monday.

Police said the woman was not the man’s customer at the time of the alleged rape.

Montgomery County police said a 28-year-old woman said she was at a bar in Silver Spring on Aug. 24 when she began to feel nauseous, and a man who was a friend of her friend offered to let her sleep in his Toyota sedan.

The woman fell asleep and said she awoke when the man entered the car and raped her, police said.

The man drove out of the area with the woman still in the car, refusing to let her out, police said. She eventually exited the vehicle on Clarendon Road and screamed for help as the man drove away, police said.

Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi, 26, of Fairfax was charged with rape, assault and false imprisonment in the incident, police said. He is incarcerated in Fairfax.

Adebusuyi worked for ride-share companies in the region, and police asked anyone with additional information about possible victims to contact them at 240-773-5050.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Foam container ban takes effect in Annapolis

A ban on plastic foam containers aimed at businesses that sell food has taken effect in Maryland’s capital city.

The Capital Gazette reports the ban on the material commonly referred to as Styrofoam began Sunday in Annapolis. The Maryland General Assembly and Anne Arundel County Council have passed similar rules that will go into effect next year.

A city spokeswoman said restaurants and vendors have been alerted twice this year to switch to paper, cardboard or another biodegradable material. Businesses found in violation of the law face fines.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Three people hurt after electrocution in McLean

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted in McLean on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive about 3:30 p.m., a police spokesman said. The spokesman did not immediately have details about what caused the electrocutions.

A Fairfax County police helicopter transported one of the victims to a burn center.

— Justin Jouvenal

Policy aims to keep contraband out of state prisons

Virginia officials announced a visitation policy in an attempt to keep drugs and other contraband out of state prisons.

The policy will require inmates to submit a list of up to 10 visitors that can be changed only twice a year.

Currently, inmates can add and remove visitors from their visitation list at any time. Department of Correction officials say that leads to instances in which someone is hired to bring drugs into a prison by visiting an inmate the visitor doesn’t even know.

Minors are excluded from the limit. Inmates with more than 10 immediate family members can request an exception.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Deadly motorcycle incidents mark weekend

It was a deadly Labor Day weekend on the region’s roads with at least seven people on motorcycles and the driver of a car killed in a string of unrelated crashes, according to law enforcement authorities.

In addition, a pedestrian was killed in the Oxon Hill, Md., area late Monday, the Prince George’s County police said.

The fatalities occurred between early Saturday and Monday night, with three motorcycle deaths reported in Virginia and four in Maryland.

In one of the incidents, a man was thrown from his motorcycle and then struck by an auto that did not remain at the scene, the Prince George’s police said.

The weekend marks the end of what is typically the deadliest three months of the year on the nation’s roads — the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

—Peter Hermann

and Martin Weil

