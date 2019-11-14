Police said the two got into a fight before the crossing guard — identified as Reginald Wilson, 31, of Northeast — stabbed the van driver in the arm.

AD

Authorities said Wilson fled, but was caught. Officials said the driver was taken to a hospital for not life-threatening injuries.

AD

Police said Wilson works as a crossing guard at the nearby school under the District Department of Transportation. Wilson is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Second man arrested in January killings

Authorities arrested a second suspect Wednesday in the killing of three men in Southeast Washington in January.

Jonathan Winston, 30, of no fixed address, had been wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said in a statement.

He is charged in the killings of Sean Shuler, 26, of Capitol Heights, Md.; Tyrik Hagood, 24, of Northeast Washington; and Javon Abney, 26, of Southeast Washington. The men were found shot to death in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place on Jan. 26, officials said.

AD

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run

A man killed in a hit-and-run in Upper Marlboro has been identified as Lawrence Dougall, 41, of Springdale.

Dougall was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when a car moved to a right turn lane to pass cars stopped at a red light and hit Dougall on Nov. 8, Prince George’s County police said. Dougall died at the scene.

The car that struck him did not stop. Authorities are searching for a white sedan that may have damage to its right front headlight area, police said.

— Lynh Bui

AD