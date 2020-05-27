Officers swarmed the neighborhood and the area near Wheaton Regional Park, joined by police dogs and a police helicopter from Fairfax County, officials said.
“We are actively investigating the incident and continue our efforts to identify the suspects involved,” police spokesman Capt. Tom Jordan said.
— Dan Morse
VIRGINIA
Man accused of selling drugs after user died
A Reston man who allegedly dealt heroin and fentanyl to users from around Northern Virginia was arrested Monday and charged with distribution of a drug resulting in death, which carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
A 29-year-old Reston man, identified in court documents only as N.G., was found dead in his home on Oct. 8. Fairfax County police investigated and found the man appeared to have been smoking drugs, and the medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be acute fentanyl poisoning.
Fairfax narcotics detectives examined the victim’s phone and location data and soon zeroed in on Peter A. Romm, 38, as the possible supplier of the fentanyl, according to an affidavit unsealed Monday in federal court in Alexandria. After police began surveilling Romm in February, they stopped him for having overly tinted windows, and found 75 capsules of suspected fentanyl, investigators say.
When detectives arrested and interviewed Romm, he admitted to selling fentanyl to the victim and that he had been buying and selling “very potent fentanyl from a distributor in Baltimore,” according to the Fairfax police affidavit. Two alleged co-conspirators then told police about buying heroin and fentanyl from Romm, including with the deceased victim, the affidavit states.
Romm was arrested a second time in February, while still under surveillance by Fairfax police, and again was found with more than 70 suspected capsules of fentanyl, police said. Romm was arrested a third time Monday, and ordered held without bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Theresa C. Buchanan pending a detention hearing Friday.
— Tom Jackman