The men were reported missing about 5:40 p.m. near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military installation that extends along the Potomac River near the District’s southern tip. Police said they were interviewing other people who were on the boat. Police identified the missing men as Mustafa Haidar, 26; Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 28; and Omid Rabani, 23. Police did not provide places of residence.

Haidar’s father, Yunus Haidar, 64, said the three men were friends. He said he did not know they were going boating on Sunday. Haidar, who lives in Manassas, said his son works with him at an auto body shop.

“I don’t know what happened,” Haidar said. “I’m heartbroken.”

— Peter Hermann

21-year-old is fatally shot in Southeast

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in the Douglass neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. in a residential area in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The site is near Turner Elementary School.

D.C. police identified the victim as Troy Coleman of Southeast Washington.

Homicides are up about 15 percent in the District in 2020.

— Peter Hermann

Arrest made in April killing of Md. man

A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in Southeast Washington in April, D.C. police said.

Wesley Scott, 20, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of David Deandre Young, 28, of Clinton, Md., police said.

Young was found about 6:50 p.m. April 3 in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, police said.

Police also said a juvenile was treated for a gunshot wound.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Struck by two vehicles, pedestrian dies

A pedestrian died early Saturday after being hit by two vehicles in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 17000 block of northbound Indian Head Highway, Prince George’s County police said.

They determined Kenneth Langley of Parkersburg, W.Va., was in the road when he was struck by two vehicles traveling in the northbound lanes, according to a police statement. Both drivers stayed on the scene, the statement said, and Langley was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.