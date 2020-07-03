U.S. Park Police and the FBI issued a series of 34 posters Friday featuring photos of demonstrators — several of whom were depicted in a previous batch of images the agencies released last week — and asked community members to contact law enforcement with identifying information.

Half a dozen people have been arrested and charged with destroying federal property in connection with efforts to bring down statues in the District — a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

AD

AD

Andrew O. Clarke, an attorney who represents Jason Charter, one of the protesters charged in federal court this week, condemned the government’s response to the vandalism of Confederate monuments.

“Our federal government showed they value symbols of racism over human rights. Time will reveal who is on the right side of history,” Clarke said over email.

— Marissa J. Lang

Two men are fatally shot in Southeast

Two men were fatally shot in Southeast Washington early Thursday, according to D.C. police.

A shooting at about 12:20 a.m. in the Fort Dupont area claimed the life of a 30-year-old man from Maryland. Police identified the victim as Demetrius Sullivan of Suitland, in Prince George’s County.

AD

Police said officers responding to the sound of gunshots found Sullivan inside an SUV in the 1100 block of 46th Place SE, near the Maryland line.

AD

Police said Sullivan, found sitting in the driver’s seat, had been shot several times and died at a hospital. No other details were made available.

Authorities also are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man at about 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of 25th Street SE, in the Randle Highlands area near Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues.

Police said the victim, identified as Zamonte Clark of Southeast Washington, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details were not available.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pickup truck goes on sidewalk; kills woman

One woman was killed and another critically injured Thursday after a pickup truck went off a road in Prince George’s County and struck them as they were doing landscaping work.

Rosio Sanchez, a 34-year-old from Hyattsville, and an unidentified woman were working at the corner of Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road at 2:23 p.m. when a vehicle veered onto the sidewalk and struck them. Both women were taken to the hospital, where Sanchez was pronounced dead. The other woman was in critical condition.

AD

Another driver, whose car was struck by the pickup truck, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and has cooperated with investigators, police said.

AD

— Emily Davies

Sixth suspect arrested in Montgomery killing

Police arrested and charged a sixth suspect in a May 26 homicide that Montgomery County police said involved members of the MS-13 gang.

Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez, 26, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge. No attorney was listed for him in court records.

According to court documents, the homicide occurred when Francisco Medrano-Campos, a painter, left his Wheaton apartment and was ambushed by MS-13 gang members. He was shot multiple times just after 7 a.m. and died on the scene, police said.

AD

Weeks before the incident, Medrano-Campos had gotten into an argument with one of the suspects, who had broken into his apartment and stolen $3,000 in cash and two video-game systems, court documents allege.

AD