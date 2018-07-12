THE DISTRICT

2nd man is charged

in June homicide

A second man has been arrested and charged in the homicide last month of a 29-year-old in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police said Roderick Terrell Gaither, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder. Earlier this week, James Manuel Johnson, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said. Both suspects are from Southeast.

The men are charged in the slaying of Johnathan Grady of Northeast Washington.

Police said he was stabbed June 28 in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, in a commercial strip between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities have not said whether they know of a possible motive. A police report said that two of the men argued and that Johnson chased Grady and stabbed him. Grady died at a hospital.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Attorney: Rape case

is 'he said, she said'

A rape case against a former University of Maryland basketball player accused of having sex with an intoxicated woman against her will is a matter of “he said, she said,” according to his attorney.

Damonte Dodd appeared in court Thursday to face the charges and for a bail review hearing.

“He maintained his innocence and continues to do so,” said Dodd’s attorney, Thomas C. Mooney.

A judge allowed Dodd to be released pending trial, ordering him to stay away from the woman, witnesses and College Park, where the alleged assault occurred.

The charges stem from a 2017 incident involving a woman Dodd met at a College Park bar on Halloween, prosecutors said. After having drinks, the two returned to the apartment of the woman’s friend, who confronted Dodd, prosecutors said.

“An intoxicated person cannot consent one way or another,” said John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dodd graduated in May 2017 and played for the Terrapins from 2013 through last season.

— Lynh Bui

Vehicle hits girl, 10;

relative assaults driver

A driver was assaulted after a vehicle struck a 10-year-old girl who ran into the road from behind an ice cream truck in a St. Mary’s County neighborhood, authorities say.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 72, who lives in the area, was headed south on Yorktown Road and was passing an ice cream truck that was stopped on the opposite side of the road when the child ran into the road, authorities said.

After the girl was struck, a family member assaulted the driver, the sheriff’s office said. The assault involved pushing and shoving, according to Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the child was taken to a trauma center, and she was expected to be released Thursday. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Unusual decal could

solve hit-run fatality

Detectives investigating

hit-and-run fatalities are often plagued by vague vehicle descriptions.

Not so for a case in Montgomery County, Md., where police announced Thursday they are looking for a Dodge Durango bearing a distinctive flaming

8-ball sticker on the rear window.

Investigators say they believe the Durango was one of two vehicles that ran over Greg Atwood, 40, who had been lying along Georgia Avenue early in the morning of June 8. Neither vehicle stopped, and it’s not clear whether either driver knew what had happened.

How Atwood — who lived at a nearby group home — came to be lying on the roadway is part of the broader investigation. Before the collisions, three people came across Atwood on nearby Hewitt Avenue, stole his backpack and beat him, police said.

Police charged Kenneth Kpakima, 21, with assault and armed robbery and Mohammed Salous, 17, with assault. The number to call police with information about the case is

240-773-6620.