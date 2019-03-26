THE DISTRICT

Officer is hurt in collision near VP's home

A U.S. Secret Service motorcycle officer was injured Tuesday morning in a collision involving a vehicle near the residence of Vice President Pence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Northwest Washington.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the uniformed officer was taken to a hospital with injuries said to be non-life-threatening. The D.C. fire department said the officer was in serious condition with a possible leg injury.

The collision occurred about 11:35 a.m. at 34th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Details of which direction each vehicle was headed were not immediately available.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said the male officer had been headed to the vice president’s residence to set up for a motorcade later in the day. The officer was not responding to an emergency when the collision occurred on the circle that goes around the observatory.

The Secret Service said the D.C. police department would assume control of the investigation to determine who was at fault.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fatal shooting came from dispute in Md.

The fatal shooting of a man outside a townhouse in District Heights on Monday stemmed from a domestic dispute that started earlier in the day, police said.

Damon Proctor, 42, of Lexington Park, and three other people went to a townhouse in the 5000 block of Daventry Terrace “with the intention of continuing a domestic-related dispute” that had started at a different location, Prince George’s County police said.

A physical altercation occurred, and one person at the townhouse fired a gun, police said.

Proctor died after being taken to a hospital. A woman who was shot in the leg has been released from a hospital. The shooting had prompted the lockdown of a middle school and high school as authorities investigated and set up a barricade.

The man accused of shooting Proctor spoke voluntarily to detectives Monday night at police headquarters and was released, police said. No one has been charged, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Person struck by Amtrak train in Pr. George's dies

A person on foot on the Amtrak tracks in Prince George’s County was struck by a train and killed Monday, the county police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. near 11th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Bowie. It involved a southbound Amtrak train.

No information was available about the victim, who was described by police only as a pedestrian. Police said early Tuesday that they were trying to make an identification and to determine how the incident occurred.

— Martin Weil

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news