Fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the fire “rapidly spread” to the interior of the two-story house, then to the two adjacent homes. Two alarms were struck, bringing 100 firefighters to the scene. It was not clear whether anyone was home at the time, and its cause had not been determined.

Earlier Friday, firefighters said they put out a fire in a single-family home in the 3300 block of Highview Terrace SE.

Maggiolo said a fire that started in the basement about 5:15 a.m. spread to the first and second floors. The occupants escaped, and no injuries were reported. The spokesman said that fire was caused by an electrical malfunction and was ruled accidental.

— Peter Hermann

Man charged with shooting officer in leg

Federal prosecutors charged a 31-year-old District man with shooting a D.C. police officer while handcuffed during an arrest this week in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The U.S. attorney’s office in the District said Mark Crawford was arraigned Thursday on charges of assaulting a police officer while armed with a handgun and illegal possession of the weapon.

The incident occurred after officers responded to a report of a trespasser at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadow Green Courts apartment complex near 35th and A streets SE, authorities said. The officers encountered Crawford, who has been barred from the property since March, according to an arrest affidavit filed against him.

A D.C. police report stated that Crawford grabbed a gun from his waistband, even though he had been handcuffed behind his back, and fired it at an officer. The bullet struck the officer in the leg, and he was expected to survive, police said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ordered Crawford held without bond.

— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Arrest made after body is found on bike path

Police in Virginia have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on a bicycle path. News sources report Richmond police said Jamar Paxton Jr. 18, of Mechanicsville was arrested Thursday and faces robbery and gun charges. Police said additional charges are pending.

According to police, officers responding to a call around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday found Dominique Danzy, 22, lying on a dirt bicycle path in the East End of Richmond. Authorities said she had been shot and died at the scene.