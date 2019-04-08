MARYLAND

Shooting victims ID'd as Frederick men

Police on Monday identified two men who were fatally shot early Sunday in Capitol Heights.

Authorities released few details about the shooting, saying the incident was being investigated. Prince George’s County police identified the victims as Raymond Giles, 26, and Trevor Frazier, 24. Both were from Frederick, Md.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Fable Street, police said. Police said Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene, and Giles was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

“Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive,” the police department tweeted.

— Paul Duggan and Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Fraternity chapter is suspended for 5 years

A fraternity at a Virginia university has been suspended for five years after an investigation showed that hazing resulted in a pledge seeking treatment at a hospital.

The Virginian-Pilot cites school and fraternity records that show Omega Psi Phi chapter members at Old Dominion University beat pledges, made them drink hot sauce, and poured the sauce on their genitals to simulate a sexually transmitted disease.

In December, a fraternity official sent a letter informing the president that investigators had determined the chapter violated hazing and membership selection rules and would be suspended as a result.

Last month, Omega Psi Phi’s president indefinitely suspended all member recruitment and social activities for its roughly 750 chapters.

The newspaper says 11 of the school’s 20 Greek chapters are under some sort of sanction.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Shots hit houses in Loudoun, Arlington

Gunshots struck houses in two Northern Virginia jurisdictions over the weekend, according to authorities. One bullet went into an occupied apartment in Loudoun County, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

In Loudoun, shots were fired at an apartment house in the Ashburn area Saturday night the sheriff’s office said.

Residents of an apartment complex in the 21800 block of Blossom Hill Terrace heard gunfire around 9 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. They said a search revealed several shots had hit an apartment house.

One bullet went into an apartment where residents were home, the sheriff’s office said.

In Arlington, shots were heard in the Nauck area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Arlington police said.

Nauck is a historic Arlington neighborhood just west of Interstate 395 and about two miles west of Reagan National Airport.

— Martin Weil

