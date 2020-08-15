Two women in the car, ages 22 and 25, escaped but were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Castro died at the scene.

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.

— John Woodrow Cox

Aide to Hogan defends his severance payment

The new chief of staff for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and an independent state environmental agency are defending a $234,000 payout he received as he left his previous post.

Roy McGrath, who became Hogan’s chief of staff June 1, wrote in a Facebook post that the severance approved by the board of the Maryland Environmental Service in late May is “a standard business practice.”

An MES statement released on Saturday described the payment “as a well-earned compensation package” for McGrath “having led the organization to its best financial and operational year in our history,” the Baltimore Sun reported. McGrath had led the agency since 2016.

The agency, which completes environmental and public works projects, said such payments fit “a private sector-like pay structure.”

Word of the severance, first reported by the Baltimore Sun, led state lawmakers on Friday to call for hearings.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones said in a statement that McGrath’s payout was “truly shocking.” Jones said McGrath should return the money.

The MES board agreed to a severance package of one year’s salary for McGrath — identified in budget records at $233,647 — and $5,250 in tuition reimbursements. He’s making about the same salary in his new job in the Republican governor’s administration.

MES doesn’t receive subsidies from general state tax dollars. It generates its own revenue, which mainly come from local and county governments, the Sun reported.

McGrath said in the Facebook post that his predecessor received “an exit package far larger than mine.” The MES statement said former agency leader Jim Harkins received $256,746 when he retired in 2016.

The MES statement praised McGrath for an employee incentive program and the creation of a diversity and inclusion program.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Heads of William & Mary to take pay cuts

Top leaders at the College of William & Mary are taking pay cuts in response to financial uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15 percent through the end of 2020, the Virginia Gazette reported.

Provost Peggy Agouris and Chief Operating Officer Amy Sebring already have voluntarily reduced their compensation by 12 percent, according to a joint statement with Rowe released this week.

Rowe’s request would be applied to her base pay of $515,000, William & Mary spokesperson Suzanne Clavet said in an email Friday. Agouris has a salary of $400,000 and Sebring a salary of $330,000, according to Clavet.

The college is also offering a voluntary furlough program for employees that would allow them to take from two to 18 weeks of unpaid absence until early January.

William & Mary is a ­state-supported school with 8,800 undergraduate and graduate students. The school had about 2,750 full- or ­part-time employees as of last month.

Undergraduate classes start on Wednesday, but most ­in-person instruction won’t begin until at least Labor Day as students return to campus over time, according to the college’s website.