MARYLAND

6th man arrested in MS-13 slaying of teen

A sixth man has been arrested in the MS-13 slaying of a 16-year-old stabbed more than 100 times before his body was set on fire, police said.

Jose Ortega Ayala, 26, of Greenbelt, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Jacson Chicas, Prince George’s County police said.

Ayala was among a group of six gang members who stabbed Chicas on March 8 in the basement of an MS-13 clique leader who lived in Landover Hills, police said. The group is accused of disciplining Chicas for reasons authorities have not publicly detailed.

After Chicas was killed, the clique leader ordered Ayala and four others to dump Chicas’s body and clean the crime scene, police and prosecutors said. A Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy later discovered Chicas’s body along the side of a road in Virginia.

The alleged leader of the clique, Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, on Monday was ordered held without bond pending trial.

Ayala was arrested in Arlington and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

House fire victim in McLean is identified

Authorities identified a woman who died in a McLean house fire this month as Lucy Berkebile, 73.

The fire occurred shortly after noon March 9 at a two-story home in the 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive. A neighbor called 911 and when firefighters arrived at the home, neighbors told them Berkebile probably was inside, fire officials said.

Crews tried to rescue her, but there was a “large amount of fire and exterior obstacles, such as brush, trees and debris,” according to Fairfax County Fire officials. Her body was found in a search after the fire was extinguished.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police identify couple found shot to death

Prince William County detectives have identified a murder-suicide of a couple who were found shot to death inside a Dumfries home Wednesday evening, police officials said.

On Thursday, police said the man was Christopher Andre Quincer, 44, of Woodbridge. The woman was identified as Lemlem Hayelu Habte, 35, of Woodbridge.

Officers responded Wednesday to the 4000 block of Marjon Court for the report of a shooting in progress about 10:15 a.m., officials said in a statement.

Investigators said the woman was staying at the home of a family member and the man arrived there Wednesday morning and shot her after they had an altercation. The man then shot himself, police said.

— Clarence Williams

Crews dig out of part of Skyline Drive

Crews are finally digging out a 40-mile stretch of Virginia’s scenic Skyline Drive after winter storms closed it for more than four months.

Shenandoah National Park spokeswoman Sally Hurlbert said Wednesday that the southern portion of the road should be open by early April.

The closure was one of the longest in decades after ice storms pounded the Blue Ridge Mountains. The five-week partial government shutdown only delayed the cleanup.

Skyline Drive is the park’s only public road. It winds through the Appalachian Mountains in western Virginia for 105 miles.

The road is closed from about where it crosses Route 33 near Elkton to where it ends in the south near Waynesboro.

People can still access the park’s southern portion through entranceways on the park’s boundaries.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news