THE DISTRICT

Skunk sisters mark five years at Zoo

Washington’s inventory of fascinating residents includes two skunk sisters, who are supported at public expense, and have been living here quietly for about five years now.

The sisters, the National Zoo reminded us Friday, go by Trixie and Clementine and, the zoo noted, are among the “mini marvels” that make their homes in the Small Mammal House.

Not native Washingtonians, the two first saw the light of day at a Pennsylvania breeding zoo in May 2014 and went on exhibit in Washington that fall.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot in Prince George's

A man was found fatally shot Saturday in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County, police said.

He was found about 3:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Chillum Road, police said. Officers went there after the shooting was reported and found the man with a wound to his body.

— Martin Weil

Beached whale found in Ocean City has died

A beached whale that initially drew a large crowd of Maryland oceanfront onlookers is dead.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore sent a team to Ocean City on Sunday morning to assess the juvenile sperm whale.

The aquarium said the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Ocean City police will remove the animal from the beach. The department will perform a necropsy.

— Associated Press