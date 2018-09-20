THE DISTRICT

Smartphone apps cut parking tickets

The number of parking tickets issued in the District, along with the revenue that comes from them, has declined yet again, apparently because of the popularity of smartphone parking apps that make it easier to manage the meters.

AAA Mid-Atlantic, citing city data, said Thursday that the District issued about 1.4 million tickets in fiscal 2017, compared with about 1.8 million in 2010. That’s a drop of about 22 percent. In terms of revenue, the city raked in nearly $20 million less over the same period of time.

John B. Townsend, a spokesman for AAA, attributed the decline to smartphone apps that allow people to pay for street parking, monitor the time on the meters, set up alerts about the expiration time, and renew if necessary without having to return to the vehicle.

— Fredrick Kunkle

MARYLAND

House speaker has bypass surgery

Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), 71, had heart bypass surgery Wednesday night after experiencing shortness of breath during a routine test at University of Maryland Medical Center, an aide said Thursday.

Busch, 71, a member of the House since 1987, had a liver transplant in June 2017.

“He is awake, alert and is expected to make a full recovery,” chief of staff Alexandra Hughes said in a statement. “He will return to work and the campaign trail in the next few weeks.”

— Ovetta Wiggins

Gaitherburg man dies in single-car crash

A 53-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a crash in Laytonsville, Md., officials said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the 20400 block of Zion Road. Marvin Dewitt Dutton of Gaithersburg was driving a 1995 Cadillac Eldorado north when it went off the road, hit a fence and then overturned, according to Montgomery County police.

Dutton was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Woman hits security guard with pigeon

Fairfax County police say a woman who yelled at Social Security Administration workers, and hit a security guard in the head with a fanny pack containing a small pigeon before pulling a knife on him, has been charged with attempted unlawful wounding.

Police said they were called to the Social Security office in Fairfax about 10:24 a.m. Tuesday.

They were told that when the guard tried to approach the woman, she hit him in the head with her fanny pack. The security guard escorted the woman outside and she pulled a knife on the guard, police said.

Police arrested Laurie Weaver, 56, of New York without incident. Officers checked her fanny pack and found the pigeon inside.

The pigeon was taken to a local animal shelter; it was unharmed, officials said.

Weaver may face other charges related to the bird, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth