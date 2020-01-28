— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Hogan taps Branch to fill seat in state House

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Chanel Branch to the Maryland House of Delegates Monday, filling the seat of Cheryl Glenn, who recently resigned and pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

Branch, a Democrat, was nominated after a controversial meeting two weeks ago in which she cast the deciding vote for herself. The seven members of the 45th Legislative District of the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee — which Branch chairs — were tasked with choosing Glenn’s replacement. Branch got three votes.

Branch will fill the remainder of Glenn’s term, which runs until January 2023. She was sworn in Tuesday.

Branch is director of support operations for strategy and administration for the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Former police chief to sentenced in scheme

A federal judge sentenced former Taneytown Police Chief William E. Tyler to a year and a day in prison, lamenting his “fall from grace” over a scheme to illegally possess and transfer a machine gun that belonged to his department.

Tyler, 56, who pleaded guilty last year, will also serve three years of supervised release once he is out of prison, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander said.

The charge brought a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and sentencing guidelines called for Tyler to receive a sentence of between 18 and 24 months. Assistant U.S. Attorney Derek Hines asked for a year and a day, the extra day allowing Tyler to accrue good time credits not available to defendants who serve a year or less.