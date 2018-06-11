THE DISTRICT

Woman found dead

inside a residence

A woman who was found dead inside a residence Sunday night in Southeast Washington was the victim of a homicide, a D.C. police spokesman said Monday.

Police identified the victim as Wykeena Ferguson, 40, of Southeast Washington. A statement from police said the victim had been shot; police had earlier said she had been beaten to death.

Police found Ferguson shortly before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of 12th Street SE. Authorities said the officers were responding to a call to check on the occupant. The area is just off Pennsylvania Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Franchot backs Blair

for county executive

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot endorsed fellow Democrat David Blair for Montgomery County executive on Monday, becoming the first politician to officially back the largely self-funded, outsider candidate.

Franchot, a former state lawmaker who lives in Takoma Park, is seen as a bit of a political maverick — a fiscal conservative who is close with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He said Blair, who started and sold a successful prescription-drug benefits company, understands the economic needs of the county and would create a “stronger and more competitive business environment.”

Six Democrats are competing for the nomination in the June 26 primary.

— Jennifer Barrios

Man found dead in

vehicle is identified

Police have identified a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in a shopping center in Germantown.

The body of Nicholas Ryan McGinnis, 19, of Middletown, was found just after 6 p.m. Friday in the 20900 block of Frederick Road, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said they responded to a call for a report of a “suspicious situation involving a parked vehicle.” When they arrived, they found McGinnis inside. His body was taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Officials said they were awaiting autopsy results but that there appeared to be “no visible signs of trauma” to McGinnis’s body.

McGinnis’s family had reported him missing June 4 to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

— Dana Hedgpeth