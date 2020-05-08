Authorities provided no other details and did not discuss a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man, 19, found fatally shot in Aspen Hill

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night in Montgomery County, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Hewitt Avenue in Aspen Hill about 11:35 p.m. for a reported shooting, county police said in a statement. They found the 19-year-old suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the statement said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 240-773-5070.

There have been five homicides in Montgomery County this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Fisherman missing after fall into Potomac

A 67-year-old man is presumed dead after he fell into the Potomac River on Friday, authorities said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released by D.C. police. The District is responsible for the river, from shore to shore, according to the D.C. fire department.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, said that around 7:40 a.m. Friday, the department received a 911 call from witnesses reporting that a man, who had been trying to fish, fell off the rocks into the river along the Chain Bridge area.

Maggiolo said the man “went under and didn’t resurface.”

Rescuers spent more than an hour searching for him by boat, helicopter and along the shoreline with a K-9 officer. Units from the Arlington County Police Department, Arlington County Fire Department, U.S. Park Police, D.C. police and D.C. fire department were involved in the search.

By 9 a.m., Maggiolo said, the operation had turned from a search to a recovery effort.

Maggiolo said it is an area where people fish, but he warned that the river is “much more dangerous than it sometimes appears.”

He said the man’s family described him as a “moderate swimmer.” The victim was not wearing a life jacket when he fell.

Maggiolo said the river is dangerous because someone can fall in and the “water can swirl you around and pull you under.” He urged people to stay on the shoreline.

“If you’re out on the slippery rocks and you fall into the river, the odds are that you’re going to be in grave danger and you’re going to lose your life,” he said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Teen is charged in Norfolk infant's death

A 13-year-old has been charged with murder, four months after the death of a baby in the family.

The 9-month-old died in a Norfolk hospital in December, 11 days after police were called to investigate injuries found on the child’s body, the city’s police department said Thursday in a statement.

Authorities did not reveal the nature of the injuries. The cause of death was initially undetermined by a medical examiner, and was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.

Police said a 13-year-old relative of the infant has been booked into a juvenile detention center on a second-degree murder charge.

Norfolk police did not reveal the identities of the infant or teenager.

