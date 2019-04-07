THE DISTRICT

D.C. man killed Sunday in Southeast shooting

A 28-year-old man died after he was shot several times early Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police identified the victim as Montray Brown of Southeast.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Wagner Street SE. They found Brown in an apartment building, suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded, but Brown was dead, D.C. police said. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The homicide is under investigation and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the homicide that leads to an arrest and conviction.

— Jenna Portnoy

MARYLAND

Two men fatally shot in Capitol Heights

Two men were shot to death early Sunday in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities released few details of the shooting, saying the incident was still being investigated.

The shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Fable Street, police said. The victims were both adults; one died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

“Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive,” the police department tweeted. A spokeswoman said the names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of each man’s next of kin.

— Paul Duggan

VIRGINIA

Naked woman found in Stafford day care

A naked woman was arrested Thursday morning after she broke into a Stafford day-care center, authorities said Sunday.

Heaven Conner, 23, of Spotsylvania, had recently been released from Rappahannock Regional Jail when she broke into Kids on the Move Learning Center on Cambridge Street, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two employees arrived at the center around 4 a.m. Thursday to open for the day. One employee turned on classroom lights and found Conner naked, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.

Conner told the employee she was trespassing, and the commotion attracted the attention of the second employee, who also saw Conner naked, Vicinanzo said.

The employees left the day care and called police. When a sergeant found Conner, she was clothed and “wielding a fork in each hand,” Vicinanzo said.

Conner, who was not affiliated with the day care, was charged with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure.

— Jenna Portnoy

