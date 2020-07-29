An Arlington police official said the department is investigating.
— Patricia Sullivan
Charges dropped against former deputy
Prosecutors dropped charges against a former Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner after the woman failed to show up to testify for a preliminary hearing in the case Wednesday.
Patrick D. McPartlin, of Warrenton, was facing two counts of object sexual penetration for allegedly assaulting the victim in a Fairfax City parking lot while he was taking her to the Loudoun County jail in March, police said. The assault allegedly occurred inside a sheriff’s office cruiser.
But Fairfax County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Manikas said at the hearing Wednesday that the woman had stopped communicating with the prosecutor’s office and that he couldn’t subpoena her to testify because she lived out of state. He said she was made aware of Wednesday’s hearing.
McPartlin was a veteran deputy who was involved in two high-profile deaths. In 2015, he was among a team of deputies who wrestled and used a stun gun on a mentally ill prisoner while removing her from her cell at the Fairfax County jail. Natasha McKenna later died. McPartlin and the other deputies were cleared of wrongdoing.
The next year, McPartlin shot and killed a mentally ill man who ran at him swinging a metal post outside Inova Fairfax Hospital. McPartlin was also cleared in that incident.
McPartlin’s attorney declined to comment.
— Justin Jouvenal