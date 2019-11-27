The shooting occurred at about 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE. Police said Mercer died at a hospital Tuesday evening.

Police released few details of the shooting and said no arrest has been made. Authorities did not comment on a possible motive in the shooting.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Dead fetus is found in restaurant restroom

A fetus was found dead in the women’s restroom of a restaurant Wednesday morning, police said.

Prince George’s County police said they are investigating after an employee found the fetus at a restaurant on Lottsford Court in Upper Marlboro. Police did not identify the restaurant.

The fetus has been sent to Baltimore for an autopsy, said Christina Cotterman, a county police spokeswoman.

“We’re doing interviews and seeing if any cameras can piece together what happened here in this restaurant,” she said.

Investigators are working to identify the mother to ensure she is in good health, Cotterman said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Pentagon station reopens after flooding

Metro trains resumed service at the Pentagon station Wednesday after hours of bypassing it because of flooding from a broken water main.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said that water started to flow into the mezzanine area of the station in Arlington about 7:30 a.m. and that the station was closed by Metro Transit Police.

The transit agency announced about 2:30 p.m. that normal rail service had resumed after water was pumped from the station.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission announced that it has requested an investigation into the incident.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Marissa J. Lang

