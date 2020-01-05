From the second floor, a 14-year-old girl leaped to safety while an adult dropped a 2-year-old boy before escaping safely through the house, Maggiolo said. The two children and a firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The family’s dog, Jasper, also escaped and is residing with a neighbor.

By 7 a.m., authorities reported that the fire was under control. It did not spread to the adjoining buildings but “completely gutted” the duplex, Maggiolo said, displacing its eight residents.

Fire investigators believe that an electrical surge protector placed under a couch caused the fire. The appliance generates heat and should not be placed in an enclosed area, officials said.

— Rebecca Tan

Two dead in late-night car crash Saturday

Two people were killed Saturday night in a car crash in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

At 11:30 p.m., Michael Hutcherson, 32, of Columbia, Md., was driving a Honda Accord north on 13th Street SE at high speed, D.C. police said. The Honda ran a red light at the intersection of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue, after which it was struck by a Range Rover traveling east on Alabama.

Hutcherson and Seret Medhani, 34, of the District were found pinned in the Honda and died at the scene, police said.

Two other passengers in the Honda and the driver of the Range Rover suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were transported to hospitals.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

— Martin Weil

and Rebecca Tan

