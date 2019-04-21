THE DISTRICT

Man arrested, charged in 2018 shooting death

D.C. police arrested a suspect Friday in a fatal 2018 shooting that closed out a violent 24 hours that sent last year’s homicide count surging past the 2017 total.

About seven months after Anthony Daniel Lawson, 24, was killed in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue NE, police said they arrested Demetrius Void, 31, and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Void, of Southeast Washington, is being held with no bond, according to online court records. He is set to appear in court May 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Lawson, who was killed just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 25, had been shot multiple times, according to police. He died at a hospital.

He was one of four men fatally shot in the District in the 24 hours between Sept. 24 and 25, leaving the city’s homicide count at 119 with three months left in the year.

D.C. closed out 2018 with 160 homicides — up from 116 the year prior.

— Marissa J. Lang

MARYLAND

Man fatally shot outside townhouse

A man was fatally shot outside a townhouse in the Upper Marlboro area early Sunday, authorities say.

Prince George’s County police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the shooting in the 100 block of Kylie Place.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police were investigating his death as a homicide.

Police did not immediately identify the victim. No other details were released.

“There were many witnesses, and many people were taken for debriefing after the incident,” police spokesman Nicholas Clayton said.

— Terrence McCoy

Rape reported in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police were investigating a reported rape Saturday night in the Montgomery Village area.

Authorities said the police responded to a woman who said she was assaulted after leaving her bus about 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the woman got off a Ride On bus at a stop near the 19300 block of Watkins Mills Road when she noticed a man following her.

She started to run, but the man pursued her, knocked her down and pulled her into a grassy area close to woods where he raped her, police said.

— Fenit Nirappil

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news