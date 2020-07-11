During the hearing, an attorney representing Wingfield asked for his clients’ release from custody, saying the court could impose conditions to ensure the safety of the community.

But prosecutors argued that Wingfield’s prior convictions showed “a general escalation of the defendant’s criminal history.”

Wingfield had been arrested in April, when police said they stopped his vehicle for traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way street and found a loaded Glock 9mm pistol in his pants. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, court records show.

Pending a trial, Wingfield was freed from custody May 22 after his lawyer petitioned for his release because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records.

— Emily Davies

VIRGINIA

Deputy accused of fabricating assault

A deputy sheriff in Fauquier County falsely claimed he had been attacked Friday on a road near Warrenton, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found the deputy face down at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

He said he had been assaulted shortly after 7 p.m. by occupants of a passing vehicle.

Officials said an investigation determined the allegation was not true.

The deputy, Jake Preston Dooley, 22, of Marshall, was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and obstruction of justice, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Dooley was released by a magistrate on a $10,000 unsecured bond. He is to be taken for a mental-health evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.