The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary aspects of an ongoing investigation, said the victim was shot in the head and critically wounded. The officials said the person who was shot by police was injured in the hand.

— Clarence Williams

and Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Mask-wearing charge dropped after gun rally

Prosecutors have dropped a felony charge filed against a woman who was cited for wearing a mask in public following a gun rights rally in Richmond last month.

Mikaela E. Beschler, 21, was arrested about an hour after the Jan. 20 rally near the Capitol grounds when Richmond police asked her to remove a bandanna partially covering her face, news outlets have reported. Her charge of wearing a mask in public was dismissed Wednesday after the state acknowledged it would have been difficult to prove she “had criminal intent to conceal her identity,” Mackenzie Clements, an attorney for Beschler, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

A prior Virginia case allows an exception to the law under certain weather conditions, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin told the newspaper.

Temperatures were freezing the day of the rally and news outlets reported that many others had covered their faces to avoid the cold. McEachin recognized that others “were similarly garbed” and weren’t cited.

— Associated Press

MARYLAND

Arrest made in slaying of man in Oxon Hill

A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a D.C. man, authorities said Thursday.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers discovered Marcus Shabazz, 25, of the District, dead in a wooded area of the 1500 block of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill after he had been reported missing. He had been shot multiple times, Prince George’s County police said.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Dorian Duvall, 23, of Oxon Hill, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder. He was being held without bond, according to police. The motive in the shooting remains under investigation.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Montgomery County.

Police identified the pedestrian as Adonias Gomez, 62, of Gaithersburg.

The incident happened at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Midcounty Highway near Pier Point Place in the Montgomery Village area, according to police.

Authorities said an Acura MDX was headed south on the highway when it hit Gomez as he was trying to cross the road. Officials said Gomez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Acura and a passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.