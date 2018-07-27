THE DISTRICT

Attacker sought in Foggy Bottom assault

Police are seeking a man shown in surveillance video sexually assaulting a woman in a hallway at a building in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington.

D.C. police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of I Street NW near George Washington University Hospital. Video shows a man approaching a woman and “sexually assaulting her while attempting to remove her clothing,” according to police.

Police said they do not yet know if it is related to other recent sexual abuse incidents in Dupont Circle and Georgetown.

The attacker faces a third-degree sex abuse charge, according to police. He is described by police as a white man between 25 and 35, and about 5-foot-10 with brown hair.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Greenbelt fire displaces 14

A fire Friday caused the partial collapse of an apartment building and the evacuation of about 14 residents in Greenbelt, officials said.

About 1 p.m., Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that a fire damaged the 11-unit Franklin Park building in the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace.

Residents in nine occupied units were evacuated, according to Brady, who said there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

Investigators said residents complained of a gasoline odor Thursday, but firefighters attributed the smell to a lawn mower found in a first-floor apartment.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

U-Va. affiliate defends hiring Trump aide

The head of a University of Virginia affiliate focused on presidential scholarship is defending his decision to hire a departing member of the Trump administration.

Miller Center chief executive William Antholis said Friday that he received significant backlash for hiring Trump’s legislative affairs director Marc Short as a senior fellow.

A petition has circulated opposed to Short’s appointment by faculty and students angry about the president’s response to last year’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Antholis said Short’s one-year fellowship will bring a “missing critical voice” of a Trump supporter while helping the center’s scholars stay “at the cutting edge” of their fields.

— Associated Press