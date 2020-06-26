Police said Jenkins has no fixed address. Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.

Authorities said police also arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in February.

Glenn Dolford, 26, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Dolford is charged in the shooting of Raheem Murray, also 26, who police said had no fixed address. The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE, on the border of Washington Highlands and Bellevue.

Police said Murray was one of three people shot at that location.

— Peter Hermann

33-year-old man dies

from gunshot wounds

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday in Northwest.

D.C. police said the incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. in the unit block of New York Avenue NW near North Capitol Street NW.

When officers arrived they found a man, who was later identified as Robert Judd of Northwest, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects and conviction of those involved.

The city has had 80 homicides so far this year, according to D.C. police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Judge rules county

can aid immigrants

Montgomery County can continue to provide direct financial assistance to undocumented residents, a Maryland district judge ruled Thursday.

In May, two county residents sued County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the director of the Department of Health and Human Services for funding a one-time emergency assistance check during the novel coronavirus pandemic to low-income families that do not qualify for the federal stimulus check or state benefits.

The plaintiffs, Sharon Bauer and Richard Jurgena, alleged that the county officials violated federal law by directing taxpayer dollars to undocumented immigrants.

Maryland District Judge Peter J. Messitte said the residents’ allegations were “unquestionably serious” but ruled that they did not have the right to challenge the county’s compliance with federal law as private citizens.

“Whether a federal statute is privately enforceable is up to Congress, not to State courts,” Messitte wrote.

If the court accepted the residents’ arguments, “any Maryland taxpayer . . . could challenge any State or local official’s actions based on any federal statute, irrespective of the law’s relevance to the individual litigant,” Messitte added.

Conservative legal group Judicial Watch, which represented Bauer and Jurgena in the lawsuit, said it plans to appeal the decision.

— Rebecca Tan

VIRGINIA

Silver Spring teen

drowns in lake

A 17-year-old from Silver Spring drowned Thursday night at a lake in Virginia, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at Lake Audubon in the 2000 block of Beacon Heights Drive in Reston.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that officers went to the area after they got a call about a swimmer who “went underwater and didn’t resurface.”

Patrol officers, along with helicopter and fire and rescue units, responded and searched the lake, officials said.

About an hour later, the teen was found “unresponsive in the water,” police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with Fairfax County police said they do not suspect foul play.