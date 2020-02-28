After rescuers came to the scene, the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with trauma-related injuries to his head and body, and he was pronounced dead there, police said.
They said they had no description of the vehicle yet. The crash remains under investigation.
— Dana Hedgpeth
MARYLAND
Syringe used in attack had semen, police say
Police in Maryland are looking for additional victims after learning a syringe used to attack a woman this month was filled with semen, police said.
A woman reported being attacked Feb. 18 in the entrance of a business in the 5500 block of Shady Side Road in Churchton with what Anne Arundel County police believed to be a syringe.
Police said Friday that the syringe was filled with semen and that authorities are conducting additional testing.
Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the attack. Authorities did not provide an age.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
VIRGINIA
Man fatally struck in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfax County, officials said.
Fairfax County police said in a tweet Friday that the crash happened along Monument Drive near Monument Court in the Fair Lakes area.
The driver stayed on the scene, police said.
Authorities later identified the victim as Leonard Mathey Jr., 33, of Fairfax County. Police said a preliminary investigation appears to show that speed and alcohol were not factors. Detectives have “not yet determined if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian,” police said
— Dana Hedgpeth