Authorities said the alleged abuse occurred at the school in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The indictment alleges Noble forced the boy to touch him in inappropriate ways and put him in reasonable fear that he “would be subjected to bodily injury and kidnapping.”

The indictment does not say when the alleged abuse was first reported. A D.C. police report was filed in January.

Noble’s attorney, Edward J. Ungvarsky, said that his client “is an honest, beloved and longtime public servant. The charges are false and libelous. We look forward to the vindication of the truth in the court of law.”

The principal of Beers Elementary, Gwendolyn Payton, said in a letter to parents that she first learned of the allegations from police in January and that Noble was put on leave on Jan. 16 and has not been allowed at any school facility.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Whale rescued near Ocean City

A whale entangled by two buoys and a fishing gear line has been rescued off the coast of Maryland.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported that officers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources were informed about the trapped whale near Ocean City on Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Wilson says Capt. Monty Hawkins heard the initial call and provided a whale rescue blade that allowed the crew to free the animal. Wilson says the crew was able to rescue the whale within one hour.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says entanglement is one of the most severe threats to whales.

— Associated Press

