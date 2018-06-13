THE DISTRICT

Police charge teen

in fatal shooting in NE

District police have charged a 16-year-old boy in the killing of a man who was shot near a convenience-store parking lot in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington on Wednesday.

Larry Darnell Harrell, 43, of Northeast was pronounced dead outside the Circle 7 Express shop in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE.

The shooting occurred minutes before 1 a.m. A police report says the victim was found bleeding from the head.

Police identified the suspect as Titus Iracks of Northeast. The youth was charged as an adult with first-degree murder while armed.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, in describing the killing during a news conference, did not provide a possible motive. The victim lived around the corner from where he was shot.

There have been 70 homicides in the District this year, a 52 percent increase over the 46 reported at this time in 2017.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Teen charged with

bringing gun to school

A Maryland teenager has been charged with bringing a loaded, stolen .38 revolver to a high school in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police said Elijah C. Nyamekye, 17, of Silver Spring is being charged as an adult in the incident at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

They said the incident happened about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday when Nyamekye, who is not a student at Paint Branch, went into the facility. He got into the school by giving a fake name and student identification number, police said.

They said Nyamekye fled the school and a school resource officer searched the grounds but could not locate him. He was later found walking along Briggs Chaney Road near Columbia Pike.

Nyamekye was charged as an adult with possession of a handgun, possession of a stolen handgun and other counts. He was released on a $3,500 bond, according to court records.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Motorcyclist dies

in crash in Arlington

A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday night in Arlington, Va., officials said.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 66. Two motorcyclists were speeding west on the highway when one rear-ended a car. The motorcycle went off the road and struck a guardrail, according to Virginia State Police.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The identity had not been released, pending the notification of family.

Police said the driver of the car that was rear-ended was not injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Most Metro riders since Women's March

Metro ridership Tuesday was 840,145, following the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup victory parade and celebration, the agency said Wednesday, the highest since the Women’s March on Washington last year.

It is also far more than the 570,557 trips taken the day of President Trump’s inauguration and the roughly 612,000 trips taken on a typical weekday.

Fans from around the region streamed into downtown D.C. to celebrate the team’s big win — and a large majority heeded the advice of officials and used Metro.

— Dana Hedgpeth