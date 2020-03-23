On Monday, police said ­16-year-old Luswin Alonso Espino of Riverdale was charged as an adult in the stabbing.

Police say Espino, who is related to Lopez, attacked Lopez after walking up to him and a witness. The motive remains under investigation.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Murder-suicide leaves 2 dead in Pr. George's

Two men are dead after a murder-suicide Friday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

About 4 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10200 block of Diablo Avenue in Lanham for the report of a shooting, police said in a statement.

They found Wintrell Phillips, 31, of Lanham outside a home holding two guns and commanded him to drop them, police said.

Phillips ran inside the house, and officers heard the sound of shots before finding him suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at a hospital the next day, the statement said.

Police said they also found ­48-year-old James McCall dead of a gunshot wound inside the home. McCall had recently moved into the home where Phillips lived, police said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Howard County wreck leaves two dead

Two people were killed early Sunday in a crash in the Columbia area of Howard County, police said. A third person was critically injured.

The car was headed north on Snowden River Parkway beyond Good Hunters Ride just before 3 a.m. when it ran off the road and struck a tree in the median, police said.

Eric Mutilu, 27, and Ali Mursal Ali, 26, both of Columbia, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Associated Press reported. They were the driver and rear passenger in the vehicle.

The front passenger of the car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Police said preliminary information indicated that speed may have played a role.

— Martin Weil

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Silver Spring

A man was killed Sunday in Montgomery County when his motorcycle left the road and struck a pole, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on southbound Colesville Road near Southwood Avenue in Silver Spring.

Police said Rajawhn Eric Clary, 31, of Greenbelt died at the scene.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Woodbridge man killed in wreck

A Woodbridge man was killed in a crash that occurred in the Fair Lakes area Sunday, Fairfax County police said.

Jon Robert Morgan, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Monument Drive and Fair Ridge Drive, police said.

A preliminary investigation found Morgan was driving a 2016 Mercedes GTS traveling westbound on Monument Drive when the car left the road and struck two steel pillars and a tree, police said.

Morgan was the sole occupant of the car. Police said they think speed was a factor in the crash.