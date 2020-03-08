Police said several people approached the victims as they were leaving the dance event. An altercation ensued in the parking lot and shots were fired, police said. On Sunday, police were searching for the assailants.
— Antonio Olivo
THE REGION
Controlled burn causes hazy conditions
A controlled burn near the Marine Corps Base in Quantico on Sunday caused smoky conditions across the region.
The burn was conducted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement on the Facebook page of Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.
A steady breeze from the south and southwest at around 10 mph carried the smoke plume directly over Fairfax County, the District and Montgomery County. Ryan Stauffer, an expert on air pollution at NASA, said four air-quality monitors in the District observed a spike in pollution as the smoke wafted through.
— April Bethea
and Jason Samenow