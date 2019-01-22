DISTRICT

Teen stabbed at school

A 15-year-old student was stabbed and seriously injured on Tuesday at the E.L. Haynes Public Charter School in Petworth, according to D.C. police.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said a 17-year-old student had been taken into custody but it was not immediately clear whether he would be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.

The stabbing occurred about 10:30 a.m. in a bathroom at the school in the 4500 block of Kansas Avenue NW.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Swastika is painted outside high school

A swastika was spray-painted in bright orange on a wall outside Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the local police about 5 a.m. Saturday, but authorities said no arrests have been made. Marylou Berg, a spokeswoman for the city of Rockville, said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Donna St. George

1 dead, two seriously hurt after crash

A man died and two others suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at Ridge and Kemptown roads in Damascus.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire officials. Police have not identified the driver.

The other driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was also taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged in father's fatal stabbing

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his father after the two got into a dispute in their Maryland home, police said.

David Flores Jr., 26, of Beltsville, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Flores Sr., 64, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers were called to the family’s home on Cedar Lane at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said. They found David Flores Sr. wounded in the home and took him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said David Flores Jr. admitted to stabbing his father.

VIRGINIA

Deaths of Saudi sisters ruled suicides

Saudi sisters who were found dead and bound with duct tape on the shore of the Hudson River in New York City in October committed suicide, the city’s medical examiner announced Tuesday.

Rotana and Tala Farea, ages 23 and 16, of Fairfax, bound themselves, before descending into the river and drowning, the medical examiner determined. The sisters’ deaths generated national media attention and speculation they may have been killed because of how they were found.

New York police officials said at a November news conference they had no indication the sisters died of foul play. They said the sisters had alleged they were abused by family members and would rather harm themselves than return to Saudi Arabia.

The sisters disappeared from their family’s Fairfax home on Aug. 23, making their way to New York, police said.

They were found dead on Oct. 24.