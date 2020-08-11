Police identified the victim as Taijhon Wyatt Jr., 17, of Northeast Washington. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrest was made and police did not describe a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorist killed in fiery Potomac crash

A motorist was killed Monday night in Potomac in a fiery crash, the county fire department said.

AD

The crash occurred on River Road at Luvie Lane at about 10:50 p.m., according to the fire department. An initial investigation found that a Hyundai Elantra went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, overturned and caught fire.

AD

The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County police.

On Tuesday, officials identified the victim as David Jesse Nebb, 25, of Rockville.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Avowed KKK leader sentenced in attack

A self-identified Ku Klux Klan leader accused of driving a truck through Black Lives Matter protesters in June was convicted on multiple misdemeanor charges and sentenced to six years in prison during a court hearing Monday, according to prosecutors and court records.

AD

Harry H. Rogers, 36, of Hanover was not found guilty of hate crimes, which would have served as sentencing enhancements.

But the judge imposed the maximum sentence on each of the misdemeanors — four counts of assault, a hit-and-run and destruction of property — which amounts to more time than the mandatory sentence for the hate crime.

George Townsend, Rogers’s attorney, did not comment on the convictions other than to indicate that he expects his client to appeal.

There were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries reported as a result of the June 7 incident in Richmond.