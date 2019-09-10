THE DISTRICT

Teenager critically wounded in shooting

A 16-year-old was in critical condition after he was shot several times in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

He was shot just after midnight Tuesday in the 3000 block of 24th Place SE near Suitland Parkway in the Garfield Heights neighborhood.

D.C. police said that officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots and found the teenager suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.”

No arrests have been made, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

State reports first case of West Nile this year

Maryland health officials have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

A statement from the Maryland Department of Health identified the infected person as “an adult living in the National Capital Region in Maryland.”

West Nile is a mosquito-borne virus that does not cause symptoms in 4 out of 5 infected people, the statement said. Those who do get sick may develop fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, vomiting or diarrhea two to 14 days after being bitten, officials said.

There were 45 cases of West Nile reported in Maryland last year, state officials said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Charlottesville attacker to pay restitution

The man convicted of ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been ordered to pay about $75,000 to some of his victims.

The Daily Progress reported that a federal court released the restitution agreement for James A. Fields Jr. on Monday.

The agreement says four victims of the 2017 attack are to receive amounts ranging from about $3,500 to about $60,000. In total, the avowed neo-Nazi must pay about $75,800.

The attack came after authorities forced the rally to disband. Anti-racism demonstrators were peacefully marching when Fields plowed into them, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of others.

He has been convicted of murder, hate crimes and other charges.

— Associated Press

