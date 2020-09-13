The teen was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The other juveniles were released to their parents.

AD

Garden dedicated to victims of addiction

More than 200 people helped dedicate a memorial garden in Richmond to commemorate loved ones lost to addiction.

AD

The dedication on Saturday was part of Recovery Fest, an event put on by the McShin Foundation to celebrate National Recovery Month.

Many people who attended wore T-shirts that read, “Make Recovery the Epidemic.”

Virginia is on pace to exceed the 1,626 overdose deaths recorded last year. In the Richmond area, emergency calls for overdoses not related to alcohol are up nearly 65 percent in the first half of 2020.

The event, which in other years might draw close to 1,000 attendees, was limited to 250 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

John Shinholser, president of the McShin Foundation, said the event and garden are intended to serve as communal spaces for grieving and processing among people who have lost loved ones and experienced similar trauma at the hands of addiction.

“It’s so important for people to realize that recovery is abundant, it’s out there,” Shinholser said.

AD

MARYLAND

Eastern Shore crab pickers hit by virus

Health officials say 50 crabmeat pickers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore contracted ­the novel coronavirus this summer.

Workers rights advocates said a lack of personal protective equipment and a language barrier that kept workers from communicating their concerns to their employers contributed to the outbreaks.

AD

Advocates also said some sick workers believed they had to go back to work before they were ready.

About 40 of the cases occurred at Russell Hall Seafood in Fishing Creek. The entire company was shut down for two weeks, with positive cases isolated.